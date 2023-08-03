Get free admission into any national park Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - Admission fees will be waived for national parks this Friday in celebration of the Great American Outdoors Act.

The Great American Outdoors Act was passed in 2020 to provide funding for infrastructure improvements and to expand recreational opportunities in national parks and public lands.

Aug. 4 is one of five days that the National Park Service free-admission days for 2023. Here are the others:

January 16: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 22: First day of National Park Week

August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

September 23: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

Visitors can enter any of the more than 400 parks for free on these specific days. The purpose of the free days is to give everyone an opportunity to explore a new place or visit a favorite. Some national parks are always free to enter, but this is a great way to access parks that usually charge a fee.

These fee-free days cover admission fees, but does not cover amenities or activities once inside the park.

The following is a list of parks in Michigan that people can visit for free on Friday: