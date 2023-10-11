German couple travels to Michigan to celebrate wedding at McDonald's

CROSWELL, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A couple traveled all the way from Germany to Michigan so a McDonald's location could be part of their wedding celebration.

Mike and Kathi Haller, from Munich, had a meal between the wedding ceremony and reception at the McDonald's in Croswell, a city in Sanilac County, located in the Thumb region of the state.

They had the ceremony at the Lake Huron Lodge in Lexington before they headed to McDonald's for their meal.

There were 23 guests in attendance at the McDonald's, many of whom traveled from Germany to join in on the celebration of love.

According to a release, the two are world travelers and big McDonald's fans.

They visited the Croswell location in 2016 when meeting up with a family friend who lives in that area.

"We love McDonald's. I think that that is clear," said Mike Haller. "Every country we visit has its own unique burger or meal, so we like to try everything. We've been to McDonald's in Japan, Israel, Italy, all over Europe, and it's always fun because you have your standard meal that always feels home anywhere you are."

When the two got engaged, they decided they were going to have "the ultimate United States wedding day."

Brian Dickendesher, the owner of the Croswell McDonald's location, said it was a wholesome opportunity for him and his staff to be a part of Mike and Kathi's wedding day.

"Just to have the opportunity to do something different for these people from a different part of the world, it's just wholesome," said Dickendesher. "Having our customers see how much we are willing to do for anybody, it's good for McDonald's and good for our community. Any opportunity to do things like this is something we don't take lightly."

The pair arrived in a McDonald's Ford Mustang, shared a cheeseburger, fries, chicken nuggets and Coca-Colas and were visited by Grimace.

They also received many McDonald's-themed gifts, and each guest took home a deck of McDonald's playing cards.

"I think when someone asks me about my favorite part of the wedding, one of the first things that will come up is McDonald's," added Kathi Haller. "The experience we had there was so unique and special. The next time I'm at a McDonald's, I will have these memories with me."