Georgia semi-truck driver arrested after shooting at vehicle on I-96 in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 37-year-old semi-truck driver from Georgia has been arrested after allegedly driving intoxicated and shooting at another driver on I-96 in Detroit.

State police say they received a report of a traffic crash involving a semi-truck driver, allegedly driving intoxicated, and a weapon.

A preliminary investigation revealed there was a traffic crash between the semi-truck and another vehicle on Wayburn Street in Detroit.

The driver in the passenger vehicle followed the semi-truck for several miles. Then the semi-truck driver shot at the passenger vehicle on eastbound I-96 near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

According to state police, the semi-truck became disabled and stopped. The driver initially fled the area but later returned and was arrested.

A pistol was found a short distance from the scene, and MSP closed eastbound I-96 at I-94 for a shell casing search.

The semi-truck driver was lodged, and the case pends the prosecutor's review.

Further investigation revealed the victim filmed the shooting on their cellphone. This video will be included in the report of the prosecutor.