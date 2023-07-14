Genesee County woman wins $6 million playing Michigan Lottery's Diamond Riches

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 14, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A 69-year-old Genesee County woman won $6 million playing the Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at Pure Market located at 8475 Main Street in Whitmore Lake.

The winner, who elected to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million, says she plans to save her winnings.

Last year, Michigan Lottery players won more than $1.7 billion playing instant games.