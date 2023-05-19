Genesee County man wins $2 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game

The Michigan Lottery

FENTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 56-year-old Genesee County man won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Fortune instant game.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at a Beacon & Bridge Market in Fenton.

"I always purchase tickets from the same retailer, but I was too late to the store one night and they were closed, so I went to a different retailer to purchase a ticket," said the player. "I wanted to try one of the new tickets, so I decided on the Fortune game.

"When I scratched the ticket and saw I'd won $2 million, I couldn't believe it! I have been playing the Lottery for a long time, so it feels amazing to win big. Winning this prize is truly life-changing."

The man elected to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum of about $1.3 million.