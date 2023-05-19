Watch CBS News
Local News

Genesee County man wins $2 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 19, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 19, 2023 02:50
05-16-23-fortune-ig-487-2-million-anonymous-genesee-county.jpg
The Michigan Lottery

FENTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 56-year-old Genesee County man won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Fortune instant game. 

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at a Beacon & Bridge Market in Fenton. 

"I always purchase tickets from the same retailer, but I was too late to the store one night and they were closed, so I went to a different retailer to purchase a ticket," said the player. "I wanted to try one of the new tickets, so I decided on the Fortune game.

"When I scratched the ticket and saw I'd won $2 million, I couldn't believe it! I have been playing the Lottery for a long time, so it feels amazing to win big. Winning this prize is truly life-changing."  

The man elected to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum of about $1.3 million. 

First published on May 19, 2023 / 12:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.