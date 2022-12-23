Generator experts offer safety tips as temperatures plummet

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Technicians at Oak Electric in Pontiac are offering some tips to keep you and your family safe this winter while using a portable gasoline generator.

Be sure the generator is outside in a safe area

Keep the generator at least 10 feet away from your home to prevent carbon monoxide from entering inside

If the generator runs out of fuel, make sure it's powered down before adding more fuel

"With a portable generator, you don't want to plug the generator into like a dryer outlet and run the whole house," said Gary Pipia, Oak Electric president. "It's very dangerous. You have to have what they call either a manual transfer switch or a bypass mechanism. The reason why is you don't want to back feed power into the home, then it goes out to through the utility and you could potentially injure a utility worker."

Automatic standby generators are professionally installed and will kick on if you lose power.