Watch CBS News
CW Detroit

Generator experts offer safety tips as temperatures plummet

By Cryss Walker

/ CW50 Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Technicians at Oak Electric in Pontiac are offering some tips to keep you and your family safe this winter while using a portable gasoline generator. 

  • Be sure the generator is outside in a safe area
  • Keep the generator at least 10 feet away from your home to prevent carbon monoxide from entering inside
  • If the generator runs out of fuel, make sure it's powered down before adding more fuel

"With a portable generator, you don't want to plug the generator into like a dryer outlet and run the whole house," said Gary Pipia, Oak Electric president. "It's very dangerous. You have to have what they call either a manual transfer switch or a bypass mechanism. The reason why is you don't want to back feed power into the home, then it goes out to through the utility and you could potentially injure a utility worker."

Automatic standby generators are professionally installed and will kick on if you lose power. 

Cryss Walker
CryssWalker_Aug10-2022-CAF-6778.jpg

Born and raised in Detroit, Cryss Walker is happy to be back after leaving her hometown for the state's Capitol.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 5:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.