Generational Detroit Lions fan feeling full circle moment with playoff run

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit Lions fan was only five years old in 1957 when he attended the Lions' last championship game, well before it was called the Super Bowl, in the Motor City.

"It was a Sunday, it was cold, and I went with my father," said Bloomfield Hills resident Bob Gariepy.

Like any 5-year-old, you don't know much about football, or really any sport for that matter.

"When my father would stand and cheer, I would stand and cheer. When my father would boo, I would sit down and boo. And that was about it," Gariepy told CBS News Detroit.

His family had been buying tickets since the 1930s. His grandfather, who started it all for his family, bought season tickets in 1950.

"My grandfather originally, then my father took over from him, and then I took it over from my father probably 12 years ago," Gariepy said.

The passing of generations doesn't stop there; Bob's son, Peter, has been to many games with his father over the years. He says he hasn't had the discussion already about the "passing of the torch," but with the way the Lions are playing now, that day still isn't that close yet.

"It'll be a special moment because it'll be passing the torch down to the next generation. And I assume his son, who is 4, he will eventually inherit the tickets at some point in time," Gariepy said.

He added that seeing the Lions have a shot at the biggest stage in all of the sports almost feels like a full circle moment, as he recalls the few moments he had with his father in the old Tiger Stadium, watching the team he loves over half a century ago.