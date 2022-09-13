Gaylord man charged after sending child porn on Facebook Messenger

GAYLORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been charged with possessing and promoting child sexually abusive activity after sending a woman a video of a child performing sexual acts, according to Michigan State Police.

In May 2021, MSP received a complaint from a woman who said she received two videos on Facebook Messenger of a child performing sexual acts.

Police say the videos were sent by Camryn Leigh Guiney, 21, of Gaylord.

A search warrant was executed at Camp Ten Road, and according to police, several search warrants were executed for electronic devices and on social media accounts.

Guiney was arrested without incident on Sept. 9, 2022, and lodged in the Otsego County Jail.

He was arraigned last week in the 87A District Court in Otsego County on one count child sexually abusive activity, one count child sexually abusive activity, distributing or promoting, and one count possession of child sexually abusive material.

Guiney was given a $5,000 cash surety bond and will appear in court on Sept. 15.