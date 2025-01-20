Gas prices up an average 12 cents a gallon in Michigan this week

Search continues for missing Warren woman, inauguration held for Trump and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, according to this week's report from AAA-The Auto Club Group. This is up 12 cents from the previous week.

In metro Detroit, that price average is hovering at $3.18 a gallon.

"If crude oil prices continue to rise, gas prices will likely follow suit," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The range the organization found among gas prices in Michigan includes:

Most expensive average price per gallon

Metro Detroit - $3.18

Ann Arbor - $3.17.

Saginaw - $3.15.

Least expensive average price per gallon

Traverse City - $3.01.

Benton Harbor - $3.09.

Marquette - $3.15.

AAA's tips for saving on costs include:

Drive conservatively; as aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Remove excess weight in the vehicle.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Enroll in savings programs at your favorite stations.