Gas prices up an average 12 cents a gallon in Michigan this week

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, according to this week's report from AAA-The Auto Club Group. This is up 12 cents from the previous week.

In metro Detroit, that price average is hovering at $3.18 a gallon.

"If crude oil prices continue to rise, gas prices will likely follow suit," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The range the organization found among gas prices in Michigan includes:

Most expensive average price per gallon

  • Metro Detroit - $3.18
  • Ann Arbor - $3.17.
  • Saginaw - $3.15.

Least expensive average price per gallon

  • Traverse City - $3.01.
  • Benton Harbor - $3.09.
  • Marquette - $3.15.

AAA's tips for saving on costs include:

  • Drive conservatively; as aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.
  • Remove excess weight in the vehicle.
  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Enroll in savings programs at your favorite stations.
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

