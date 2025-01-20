Gas prices up an average 12 cents a gallon in Michigan this week
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, according to this week's report from AAA-The Auto Club Group. This is up 12 cents from the previous week.
In metro Detroit, that price average is hovering at $3.18 a gallon.
"If crude oil prices continue to rise, gas prices will likely follow suit," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.
The range the organization found among gas prices in Michigan includes:
Most expensive average price per gallon
- Metro Detroit - $3.18
- Ann Arbor - $3.17.
- Saginaw - $3.15.
Least expensive average price per gallon
- Traverse City - $3.01.
- Benton Harbor - $3.09.
- Marquette - $3.15.
AAA's tips for saving on costs include:
- Drive conservatively; as aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.
- Remove excess weight in the vehicle.
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Enroll in savings programs at your favorite stations.