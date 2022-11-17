Gas prices falling ahead of Thanksgiving

(CBS DETROIT) - Families hitting the road for Thanksgiving have another reason to be thankful. Gas prices have been falling, and experts predict they will keep falling as the holiday approaches.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, said gas prices are falling across the country. In the same tweet posted Thursday morning, he said gas prices will continue to fall.

50/50! All 50 states are seeing #gasprices lower than a week ago, just in time for Thanksgiving travel, and the declines will continue and even accelerate. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) November 17, 2022

Just minutes later, De Haan had more promising news for truck drivers. He said diesel prices are also coming down, but the drop may not last long.

Good news for diesel, too, (though it may not last as long...) but prices should start coming down and could drop 10-35c/gal by Christmas. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) November 17, 2022

This is all good news for people looking to stuff their gas tanks ahead of Thanksgiving, but gas prices in Michigan are still higher than most of the country.

Gas Buddy's website shows prices in Michigan are among the highest in the Midwest. However, the average price in Southeastern Michigan is trending lower than the rest of the state. Here is Gas Buddy's breakdown of average gas prices by country as of Thursday.

Wayne: $3.63

Oakland: $3.85

Macomb: $3.86

St. Clair: $4.05

Washtenaw: $3.79

Livingston: $4.09

Lapeer: $3.95

Sanilac: $4.02

Monroe: $3.73

According to AAA, the national average price for a gas is $3.73 per gallon, and the state's average is $3.92. That means Michiganders are paying 19 cents more on average, but that's not the case in Wayne County.

On Wednesday, many people on social media posted pictures of gas below $3 per gallon. Gas Buddy's map shows similar prices at several of gas stations across Metro Detroit. However, some of those stations are within a few miles of locations where gas is selling for above the average in Wayne County.