Garden City road closures expected for "Santaland Parade"

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Garden City Downtown Development Authority "Santaland Parade" is scheduled to take place on Nov. 25.

The 2023 parade begins at 10 a.m., according to the website.

Due to the parade, drivers should be aware of road closures.

Ford from Henry Ruff to Harrison, Middlebelt from Warren to Marquette, and Central from Ford to Maplewood will be closed to all traffic, according to organizers.

The roads are set to be closed starting at 9 a.m.