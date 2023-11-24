Watch CBS News
Local News

Garden City road closures expected for "Santaland Parade"

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Garden City Downtown Development Authority "Santaland Parade" is scheduled to take place on Nov. 25.

The 2023 parade begins at 10 a.m., according to the website.

Due to the parade, drivers should be aware of road closures. 

Ford from Henry Ruff to Harrison, Middlebelt from Warren to Marquette, and Central from Ford to Maplewood will be closed to all traffic, according to organizers. 

The roads are set to be closed starting at 9 a.m. 

First published on November 24, 2023 / 3:57 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.