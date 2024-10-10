Detroit-area restaurant joins in to help with hurricane recovery efforts

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Small and large communities across the country have joined forces to help people after two hurricanes caused major devastation, and Metro Detroit is stepping in.

"We estimate that we've collected around 10K pounds of goods," Blerina Grabanica of Garden City Cafe told CBS News Detroit.

You name it, and the Garden City staple has more than likely gathered it. After Hurricane Helene hit, the restaurant got its community involved by filling a trailer with goods.

A local resident with ties to the Asheville, North Carolina, area spurred the good deed. The community donated toiletries, snacks, and even comforters—all within a week's notice!

"And we were lucky enough to find a church down in Asheville that will accept everything," Grabanica said.

While many are contributing good deeds following the catastrophic storms, some are looking to prey on vulnerability.

Laurie Styron is with Charitywatch, a watchdog group that monitors charities. According to Styron, with natural disasters come bad actors. With millions in need, know where your donation is heading.

"If the business or religious organization is coordinating with businesses and other donators and they will take responsibility for vetting the safety or whatever is donated and distributed to people who need it, that's ok as long as it's a plan is in place," she told our team.

For those looking to donate money, Charitywatch has a list of vetted places. They know all too well about scammers looking to exploit generosity.

"Trust charities with good track records. Those are the best organizations to make sure resources get distributed equitably," Styron told CBS News Detroit.

At Garden City Cafe, another truckload will head south after a local business owner volunteered to make the drive.

From the city's first lady to the trailer doner, the community's quick thinking is appreciated.

"We can keep going down to Asheville, and if there's victims in Florida, we're ready to do that, too," the cafe said.

The business hopes the community and others nearby will join in on donating items. They plan to keep sending aid to affected areas as long as the donations continue to be received.