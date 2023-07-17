Garden City police chief's son sustains critical injuries to neck, spine after swimming accident

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The son of the police chief in Garden City has been critically injured in a swimming accident on July 4th.

Photo 1: Tim Gibbons (father), Owen Gibbons, Jill Gibbons (mother); Photo 2: Owen Gibbons, Liam Gibbons (brother) Garden City

City officials say 17-year-old Owen Gibbons, the son of Police Chief Tim Gibbons, struck his head while swimming underwater while on vacation near Louisville, Kentucky.

Owen was quickly pulled from the water and was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital by air ambulance.

At the hospital, he received treatment for his neck and spine injuries sustained in the accident and had surgeries to reduce spine damage.

According to officials, Owen currently does not have control of his limbs, and this could be a permanent condition for him. He is still at the University of Louisville Hospital as he is not stable enough to transfer to Michigan.

Owen is about to start his junior year at Divine Child High School in Dearborn and participates in football, baseball and wrestling.

"In this trying time, please keep Tim Gibbons and his family in your thoughts and prayers, offering support and encouragement whenever you can," said Garden City officials on Facebook. "It is during moments like these that the power of unity and collective goodwill shines through. Together, we can provide strength and solace to both Owen and his family, aiding in his journey toward recovery."

Chief Gibbons says the love and support from the community has been helping them through this challenging time.

"One light that has shown through this dark time is the love and support of our family, friends, and the communities we belong to," said Chief Gibbons. "Thank you for your love and support, it means everything to us right now. We love all of you. You are our port in the storm. God bless all of you. Please God bless and heal my son. Please continue to pray for Owen."