Garden City man sentenced for sexually exploiting 13-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - A Garden City man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually exploiting a 13-year-old girl.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Carl Richard Drife, 60, pleaded guilty to taking photos and video of the girl unclothed. The girl was under his care for many years. The photos were discovered 15 years later in 2022 when online investigators found them in Drife's email accounts and alerted authorities.

He was arrested shortly after. Investigators found other sexually exploitive images of children as young as 5 years old.

"This defendant abused his position of caregiver and abused a child he was supposed to protect," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement. "The sentence rightly holds him accountable for his serious offense. Our commitment to protecting children in our community is unwavering and will continue no matter when the crime comes to light."