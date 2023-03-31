Garbage truck worker killed while on duty in NW Michigan

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A garbage truck worker was killed early Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle while working near the city of Petoskey.

According to the Emmet County Sheriff's Office, the worker was standing near the rear of the garbage truck around 8 a.m. when a vehicle struck the rear end of the truck. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of relatives. Another worker who was driving the garbage truck was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. It's unclear if the driver that crashed into the truck will face charges.

The incident remains under investigation.