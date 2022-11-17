Future of Cooley High School unclear after school board delays vote on sale to non-profit

Future of Cooley High School unclear after school board delays vote on sale to non-profit

Future of Cooley High School unclear after school board delays vote on sale to non-profit

The plans for a Detroit non-profit to revitalize Cooley High School are on hold after the school board delayed the vote to approve the non-profit's bid to buy it.

"What happened last night really caught us off guard," said Chris Lambert, who is the CEO of Life Remodeled.

Life Remodeled previously reached an agreement with the district to buy the school building for $430,000. On Tuesday during the board meeting, the district superintendent removed his recommendation. He said he had concerns about underselling the property after a second appraisal valued the building at $930,000

"I also became concerned when I learned that there were proposals to grant land that was associated to the Cooley Property to other entities that were not clearly identified in the proposal," said Nikolai Vitti.

Vitti is alluding to the non-profit's plan to allow a junior college to use a football field on the property of Cooley High.

Lambert said he's been transparent throughout the entire process.

"We have been ready to go for three years," he said.

He said delaying the vote hurts the community and the kids who have been looking forward to the project.

"As frustrating as that is for Life Remodeled, the biggest frustration is for community members who live in this community and have to suffer from this poorly stewarded vacant property," he said.

The district plans to negotiate with the non-profit on a higher sale price.

If there is no agreement, the superintendent said the property could stay within the district and possibly be converted into an athletic compound.

Lambert is hopeful his Life Remodeled can acquire the building.