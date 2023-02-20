Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan provides furniture for families in need

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you have furniture you no longer need, it could go towards changing someone's life. The Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan will take that unwanted furniture off your hands, no problem.

They are a nonprofit based in Pontiac that provides gently used furniture to local families in need. They are very low on furniture right now to give to local families. There are currently around 100 families on a waiting list so there's a great need. Last year alone, more than 20,000 items were picked up and given to around 2,300 families in the area.

"We want to make sure kids have a warm bed to sleep in. We want to make sure that families have a table to sit around and have dinner. We just want to make sure that our Metro Detroit neighbors who are the most vulnerable can live with the stability and dignity that so many of us take for granted," executive director, Rob Boyle said.

What they're looking for is for people to make donations of used furniture. Executive director, Rob Boyle, is a great person to chat with about local families, who struggle with poverty, and how our community can help.

"When we think of basic needs, we think of food, clothing and shelter, but if you don't have a bed to sleep in, how are you going to be prepared for school. Or if you're an adult, how are you going to be well rested for a job that's going to allow you to provide for your family," Boyle said.

The group gives furniture to individuals and families transitioning form homelessness, those fleeing abuse, as well as people who have survived a catastrophe like a natural disaster or fire. There is also a focus on helping people receiving mental health services.

Drivers are on the road six days out of the week and will come to your home and pick everything up.

If you're interested in donating or want more information, you can visit the nonprofit's website.