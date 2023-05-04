Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan brings back fan favorite party with a purpose

(CBS DETROIT) - The Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan is bringing back a fan favorite.

The 2023 Wine Tasting Fundraiser is returning bigger and better than ever.

Ticket sales will support the mission of providing beds and furniture to local families in need.

Rob Boyle is the organization's executive director. He says this is a great way to have a major impact while also having a good time.

"We like to raise money for our cause, but at the same time, we want to have a good time. Our wine-tasting fundraiser is just that," Boyle said. "Folks can come to the Guardian building which is one of our architectural treasures here in Detroit. I mean it really is an art deco masterpiece."

The event will bring guests to the Guardian building in downtown Detroit. The goal is for the atmosphere to be just as aesthetically pleasing as the food and drinks.

"We have it on the 32nd floor and people can come sit find wine and listen to cool jazz and see some pretty spectacular views of downtown," Boyle said. We have delicious heavy hors d'oeuvres that people can snack on, and we even have a few tours of the historic Guardian Building, lobby, the bank vault, the board room on the fourth floor. It's just a great event and we're so thrilled to have it back.

"There are always folks who need beds and furniture, and there have been (people needing help) through the pandemic," Boyle said "Right after the eviction moratorium ended, we saw referrals of families needing furniture skyrocket. The moratorium did its job and kept folks in their homes, but it expired July 2021, and after it expired within a few months, there was just all kinds of folks coming to our doors. Families, kids, who didn't have beds … they didn't have tables to eat on. They couldn't live with the dignity that many of us take for granted."

The tickets are on sale now and will cover parking for the event. For more information, visit here.