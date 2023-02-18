Funeral arrangements for Michigan State University shooting victims to be held this weekend

GROSSE POINT PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The families of the students killed in Monday's mass shooting at Michigan State University are preparing for their upcoming funerals.

On Friday, a visitation was held for 20-year-old Brian Fraser at Verheyden Funeral Homes in Grosse Pointe Park. Many people attended to honor and remember him. Joshua Deneau came from Virginia to stand by his friend. The two played ice hockey together.

"That's a teammate. You can't let them by themselves. You always got to go for them," said Deneau.

Like so many others, he wanted to remember Fraser's vibrant life, not just its tragic end.

"One of the best memories I ever had with him was going down to Nashville and playing ice hockey down there," he said.

Deneau said Fraser was a great athlete. He had his quiet moments, but he was so fun.

"He definitely thought of others first too. That's one thing I do remember, in hockey especially," he said.

Funeral services for Brian will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms. The church will be live streaming the service.

A visitation was also held for 20-year-old Alexandria Verner on Friday. Alexandria's family requested privacy from the media. The funeral service for Verner will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson.

Verner was a graduate of Clawson High School and a student-athlete. More than 3,500 people have signed an online petition to dedicate the 24-yard line of the football field to her, as 24 was her number.

A candlelight vigil will be held to honor 19-year-old Arielle Anderson at 5 p.m. on Saturday, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grosse Pointe Woods.

Arielle is remembered as smart, funny, and compassionate on a fundraising page set up by her family. Her visitation is scheduled from 2-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 at QA Cantrell Funeral Services in Eastpointe. Her funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Zion Hope Baptist Church in Detroit.