2024 Movement Music Festival lineup sneak peek released. Here's what to know

(CBS DETROIT) - Paxahau, the producer of the Movement Musical Festival, released a sneak peek of the event's 2024 lineup.

Each year, the music festival draws in thousands of people to Detroit, the birthplace of Techno.

The three-day event will once again occur at Hart Plaza over Memorial Day Weekend.

The sneak peek of the lineup includes the announcement of 20 artists who will be at Movement. Here's the list:

999999999

AVALON EMERSON

BOYS NOIZE B2B VTSS

DJ MINX

FATBOY SLIM

FLOATING POINTS

GOLDIE (LIVE BAND)

GORGON CITY

HONEY DIJON

I HATE MODELS

INDIRA PAGANOTTO

JAGUAR

JAMES BLAKE (DJ SET)

JOSEPH CAPRIATI

KEVIN SAUNDERSON B2B

IDRIS ELBA

LP GIOBBI

MOUNT KIMBIE

SAMA' ABDULHADI

SKREAM

SOLOMUN

Tickets for the festival, which will take place from May 25 through May 27, are on sale now. Fans can purchase one-day or three-day general admission passes.

In addition, VIP passes for either one day or all three days are available.