2024 Movement Music Festival lineup sneak peek released. Here's what to know

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Paxahau, the producer of the Movement Musical Festival, released a sneak peek of the event's 2024 lineup. 

Each year, the music festival draws in thousands of people to Detroit, the birthplace of Techno. 

The three-day event will once again occur at Hart Plaza over Memorial Day Weekend.

The sneak peek of the lineup includes the announcement of 20 artists who will be at Movement. Here's the list: 

  • 999999999
  • AVALON EMERSON
  • BOYS NOIZE B2B VTSS
  • DJ MINX
  • FATBOY SLIM
  • FLOATING POINTS
  • GOLDIE (LIVE BAND)
  • GORGON CITY
  • HONEY DIJON
  • I HATE MODELS
  • INDIRA PAGANOTTO
  • JAGUAR
  • JAMES BLAKE (DJ SET)
  • JOSEPH CAPRIATI
  • KEVIN SAUNDERSON B2B
  • IDRIS ELBA
  • LP GIOBBI
  • MOUNT KIMBIE
  • SAMA' ABDULHADI
  • SKREAM
  • SOLOMUN

Tickets for the festival, which will take place from May 25 through May 27, are on sale now. Fans can purchase one-day or three-day general admission passes. 

In addition, VIP passes for either one day or all three days are available. 

January 24, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

