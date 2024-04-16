Watch CBS News
From hair stylist to sous-chef, Detroit mother shares career pivot success

By Lauren Winfrey

(CBS DETROIT) - Have you ever considered a career pivot, but you may have been too reluctant to take the leap? Well, we introduce you to chef Raina Black-Battle. 

It only took her a few years to go from hair stylist to sous-chef inside D.Prime at MGM Grand Detroit, but she admits the transition wasn't always easy.

"It's a peace point for me," Black-Battle said. "It's complete and total peace."

A peace promoted by a career pivot. Black-Battle was a hair braider for 20 years but shifted gears less than four years ago because of COVID-19. 

"During COVID, I had to completely shut down [my business], and I got more in tune with cooking," she said.

Black-Battle went to culinary school while working at a donut shop; that job eventually led to her first gig in a restaurant as a bartender.

"I started out in front of house," she said. "[I] slowly transitioned into back of house, and I found my place."

However, the chef admits the transition from braiding hair to braising brisket wasn't an easy one, especially in such a male-dominated field. 

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women account for just 23% of chefs and head cooks. Regardless, black-battle says she isn't going anywhere. She found her calling in the kitchen and encourages anyone else considering a career change to just do it.

"It's never too late to start over," she said. "There's a different feeling you get every time you start something new."

