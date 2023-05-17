"Friends" TV show experience coming to Michigan this summer

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 17, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 17, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 17, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - "The Friends Experience" is heading to Michigan this summer, giving fans a chance to immerse themselves in set recreations from the iconic sitcom.

The experience will be at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets at 4780 Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills from June 30 to Sept. 24.

There will be a variety of set recreations, props and costumes from the show.

"Explore set recreations like Joey and Chandler's apartment, Monica and Rachel's kitchen, and Central Perk," according to "The Friends Experience" website.

In addition, fans will be able to purchase merchandise, including Central Perk mugs, Crap Bags and Monica's Strawberry Breakup Jam.

According to the website, all ages are welcome to attend "The Friends Experience," but fans 12 and under must be with an adult who is at least 18 years old.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24. To join the ticket waitlist and for more information, visit here.