Dearborn shelter offering $1K reward for information after cat shot with an arrow

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest after police officers brought them a cat that had been shot with an arrow.

The shelter says Dearborn police brought them the cat, Santana, who had an arrow through him for 24 hours.

He underwent life-saving surgery to remove the arrow and is now recovering.

"Santana was very, very lucky — the arrow had collapsed both his lungs," said Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit. "Thankfully, he is now recovering well from his procedure here at our intake facility until he is ready for adoption."

The shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit at 313-943-2697.