Freighter freed after running aground near Belle Isle

(CBS DETROIT) - A 639-foot freighter carrying a cargo of salt has run aground in the Detroit River off Belle Isle Wednesday morning due to an electronics malfunction.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the M/V Mark W. Barker "ran soft aground" around 8 a.m. Wednesday off Belle Isle. The Coast Guard says no injuries, pollution or damage were reported. The freighter was carrying approximately 21,000 metric tons of salt and 105,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

The freighter was freed just after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

"We worked closely with all relevant parties to ensure the safety of our waterways and the prompt resolution of this incident," said Lt. j.g. Adeeb Ahmad, Sector Detroit's public affairs officer, in a statement. "The successful refloating of the Mark W. Barker highlights our commitment to maintaining the safety and continuity of our maritime transportation system."

#BREAKING: The 639-foot lake freighter Mark W. Barker ran soft aground at 8 am today in the Detroit River off Belle Isle. No injuries, pollution, or damage reported. Cargo of salt. River remains open to all traffic. Planning underway to refloat & determine cause. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/bBVK9so2iI — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) May 17, 2023

The Mark W. Barker launched in July 2022 as the first bulk carrier to be built on the Great Lakes in more than 35 years. The Interlake Steamship Company christened the ship in September 2022.