Free lifetime access to state parks for Michigan veterans proposed

(CBS DETROIT) - A new statewide proposal could offer free lifetime access to a state park.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist proposed on Veteran's Day that Michigan veterans receive free lifetime access to a state park.

"Michigan's veterans are the best of us, and we can never do enough to live up to the sacrifices they have made," Gilchrist said. "In next year's budget proposal, we plan to give every one of Michigan's 530,000 veterans free lifetime access to a state park. Our state parks are full of incredible natural resources and offer mental and physical benefits to visitors, which is why Governor Whitmer and I have worked hard to help more Michiganders get outdoors and explore all our state has to offer. We are proud of this step forward to better serve veterans, and we will continue making Michigan the best place to be a veteran."

Michigan becomes the third state in America to offer such a benefit. Other states include Oklahoma and Maine. In order to make it a reality, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Department of Natural Resources partnered together.

"With free lifetime access to a state park for military members and veterans, Michigan continues to strengthen its national profile as a great place for the military, veterans, and their families to live, work, and retire," said U.S. Army Major Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

The program will also apply to current active-duty service members. The new proposal will be included in next year's budget recommendation.