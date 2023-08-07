Free Family Fun Fair in Oak Park brings awareness to mental health

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crowds gathered in Oak Park on Sunday for the free Family Fun Fair.

The event was aimed at bringing awareness to mental health and was put on by Life Skills Village, which brought people together for a variety of fun activities. There were several health care providers set up to teach families about the importance of mental health.

"The more help that becomes available, the better it is for everyone," said Beth Ellis, Bloom Pediatric office manager. "Everybody needs a little help sometimes, and to have resources like Life Skills Village to be able to help pediatrics mental health, that is especially important."

"We need for us to view our mental health just as important as it is for us to view our physical health and our spiritual health," added Dr. Cherry Jones. "Holistic health is so important.

The event was completely free to the public.