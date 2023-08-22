Free backpacks, haircuts and more offered at 5th annual back-to-school event for Detroit students

(CBS DETROIT) - In a push to empower Detroit students and foster confidence within the community, the 5th Annual Back-to-School Empowerment Event is set to take place this Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Madame Cadillac Hall located at Marygrove College.

Organized by the Detroit City Lions Youth Club, this event has become a staple in the city's yearly calendar, offering students a range of valuable services and resources.

Initiated by Joe and Brionna Barksdale in 2017, the event has grown into an eagerly anticipated occasion for local students and families.

Attendees can look forward to an array of offerings designed to boost self-esteem and provide essential back-to-school support. Notably, this year's event will feature free space-themed designer bags, a creative initiative to excite students about education while providing them with functional gear.

Collaborating with local businesses and community sponsors, the event will also provide complimentary services, including haircuts, manicures and snacks. Uncle Rays, a prominent sponsor, is contributing free snacks to enhance the experience for all attendees.

"The Back-to-School Empowerment Event is all about creating a positive and inspiring environment for Detroit students," said Brionna Barksdale, co-founder of the event. "We believe that by providing them with resources like designer bags, grooming services, and snacks, we can help boost their confidence and motivation as they start the new school year."

The Detroit City Lions Youth Club, known for its commitment to youth development and community engagement, is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of local students.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 5th year of this event," said Devon Buskin, president of Detroit City Lions Youth Club. "It's heartwarming to witness the impact it has on students' lives, and we hope to continue inspiring and supporting the Detroit community for years to come."

The Back-to-School Empowerment Event is a shining example of their dedication to this mission. As the event draws near, excitement is building within the Detroit community.

Families, students, and organizers are gearing up for an evening that promises not only practical assistance but also a boost of confidence and encouragement as students embark on a new academic year.

For further information and event updates, interested parties can visit the Detroit City Lions Youth Club's official website or contact the event organizers directly.

Registration is required for the event, and children must be present to receive their bags and school supplies.