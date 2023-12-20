Watch CBS News
Fraser officer saves woman from burning vehicle

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

FRASER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman in her 80s was pulled out and saved from her burning vehicle, according to the Fraser Police Department. 

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch that caught on fire late Saturday night along Hayes Road. 

Officer Rieper pulled the woman out of her vehicle but had some trouble as she was gripping the wheel, the department said. 

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is recovering, according to police. 

First published on December 20, 2023 / 7:33 PM EST

