Fraser High School student charged with making bomb threat

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old Fraser High School student is facing felony charges after making a false bomb threat, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says.

According to the prosecutor's office, the student threatened to blow up the school following a verbal confrontation with the principal.

The 15-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with a threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and resisting and obstructing justice, a two-year felony. Bond was denied at the preliminary hearing.

"This nonsense needs to stop. Students need to refrain from making these threats and ruining their futures," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

The court also ordered a mental health evaluation for the juvenile.