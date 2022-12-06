Watch CBS News
Local News

Fraser High School student charged with making bomb threat

/ CBS Detroit

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old Fraser High School student is facing felony charges after making a false bomb threat, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office says. 

According to the prosecutor's office, the student threatened to blow up the school following a verbal confrontation with the principal.

The 15-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with a threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and resisting and obstructing justice, a two-year felony. Bond was denied at the preliminary hearing. 

"This nonsense needs to stop. Students need to refrain from making these threats and ruining their futures," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement. 

The court also ordered a mental health evaluation for the juvenile.  

First published on December 6, 2022 / 5:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.