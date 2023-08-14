Franklin Cider Mill in Bloomfield Hills reopening this season on Sept. 2

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The fall season is around the corner, and with that means apple cider, apples, and donuts.

The Franklin Cider Mills in Bloomfield Hills is preparing for its opening next month, Sept. 2 through Dec. 3. Here are a few things to know for this season:

The Franklin Tent will have Michigan homemade jams, maple syrup, honey, salsas, meats, cheeses, and other products. Additionally, the Apple Shack will be open to sell seasonal apples by a half peck (6 pounds) and a bushel (40 pounds).

Back this year are the hot dogs and cider dogs (hot dogs marinated in cider), which will be sold in the lower sales area.

Online orders can be placed by 5:30 p.m. for pick up by 6 p.m. in front of the mill on the porch.

For entertainment, mellow jazz will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays, featuring guest vocalists and musicians. And if you're in the mood for magic, you can catch Chris the Magician.

Franklin Cider Mill is located at 7450 Franklin Road in Bloomfield Hills. Visit the cider mill's website for more information and to place an online order.