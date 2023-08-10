Former WWE wrestler sentenced to jail after trying to strangle driver in Rochester Hills

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A former WWE wrestler has been sentenced to 153 days in jail after he strangled a driver while he was in the rear backseat of the vehicle, officials said.

Kyle Rasmussen, 42, of Metamora, must also serve two years of probation in connection to the crime that happened last year.

In November 2022, he was arraigned on the charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation. He was given a $25,000 cash surety bond.

On July 7, Rasmussen pleaded no contest right before the trial was scheduled to begin.

Background

At about 2:20 a.m. on October 29, 2022, Rasmussen was riding in the backseat of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado on M-59 in Rochester Hills when he tried to grab the steering wheel and strangle the driver, a 31-year-old Otter Lake man.

The driver stopped the truck off M-59 near the Adams Road ramp.

Officials say the driver was able to escape and flee the area once the vehicle came to a stop.

Rasmussen's girlfriend, Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, was also in the vehicle and ran away from the truck at this time.

Ratliff was then struck by a vehicle on westbound M-59, about 100 feet from where the truck was stopped. Officials say she died shortly after the incident at a local hospital.

Rasmussen is a former WWE wrestler who went by the name Conrad Tanner. He also played football for Michigan State University and, in recent years, worked as a fitness trainer.