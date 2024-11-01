Former Detroit-area police sergeant convicted for threatening, yelling racial slurs at casino security guards

Trump and Harris return to Michigan ahead of Election Day, UAW hosts voter rally and more top storie

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Westland police sergeant has been convicted in connection with a 2023 incident when he yelled racial slurs at security guards at MGM Grand Detroit.

Kevin Yudt, 43, of Grass Lake, was found guilty of two counts of ethnic intimidation and one count of assault and battery. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Yudt was fired from his job at the Westland Police Department in May 2023, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Officials say on Aug. 6, 2023, Yudt was denied entry to the casino floor at MGM Grand Detroit and told the security guards that he was a police officer. He then poked a security in the chest and shouted racial slurs.

Yudt, who was off duty and appeared intoxicated, also told security, "I'll be waiting for you when you come to Westland, and you will not survive," according to a news release.

Charges against him were filed a year after the incident in May 2024.

"No one is above the law, and I applaud the jury for their service and commitment to justice," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "This type of behavior has no place in our society, especially by those sworn to protect and serve. My office remains dedicated to prosecuting threats of violence and ethnic intimidation to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions."