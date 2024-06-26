Ex-Westland police sergeant to stand trial after threatening, yelling racial slurs at Detroit casino security guards

Lawsuit filed over 2021 Detroit-area flooding, Ford recalls 500K trucks and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Westland police sergeant was bound over to stand trial in connection to a 2023 incident when he was off-duty and yelled racial slurs at security guards at the MGM Grand Detroit casino.

Kevin Yudt, 42, of Grass Lake, was charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation and two counts of assault and battery.

The former police sergeant was charged following an incident at MGM Grand Detroit on April 6, 2023.

Security at the casino allegedly denied Yudt and his friend from accessing the casino floor because Yudt had appeared to be intoxicated, according to a release from the attorney general's office.

After being denied, Yudt allegedly told the security guards that he was a Westland police sergeant and said, "I'll be waiting for you when you come to Westland, and you will not survive."

The former police sergeant also allegedly poked the security officers in the chest and shouted racial slurs at them during the incident.

Yudt was terminated from his position in May 2023.

"My office takes allegations of ethnic intimidation and assault very seriously and will prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 9.