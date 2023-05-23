Watch CBS News
Former Westland police officer charged in Wyandotte bar incident

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Westland police officer is charged after prosecutors say he carried a gun while intoxicated at a bar in Wyandotte.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Shawn Dennis Davidson, 52, of New Boston, is charged with carrying a concealed firearm under the influence of alcohol and trespassing. Another man, 53-year-old Gregory Jay Tittle, of Carleton, is charged with carrying a concealed firearm under the influence of alcohol and reckless use of a firearm.

Prosecutors say at about 6:30 p.m. on April 22, Davidson, who was off duty, and Tittle were at a bar in the 110 block of Oak Street in Wyandotte. Davidson was asked to leave due to his and Tittle's conduct. However, Davidson allegedly refused to leave, resulting in police being called and arresting him.

Tittle allegedly grabbed Davidson's gun from his waist and pointed the firearm at his head. Tittle was arrested at a nearby bar.

