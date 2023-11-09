Feds: Former Wayne County worker sentenced to prison for defrauding $2.3 million

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Wayne County roads employee is sentenced for defrauding $2.3 million in taxpayer funds, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Kevin Gunn, 64, of West Bloomfield, pleaded guilty in January 2023 and was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison.

"Mr. Gunn could have served the citizens of Wayne County by being honest and forthright when performing his job. Instead, he chose to betray the public trust by stealing for his own personal gain. This case sends an important message that this conduct will never be accepted in Wayne County," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a written statement.

Federal officials say between January 2019 and August 2021, Gunn and fellow employee John Gibson used taxpayer dollars to buy generators and other power equipment to sell them to vendors for profit.

After the purchases were approved by the county Roads Division, Gibson paid Gun for the items and resold them to members of the public. To conceal the scheme, Gunn asked vendors to list items on the invoice that were authorized under contracts with Wayne County.

An investigation revealed that vendors purchased 596 generators, lawnmowers, chainsaws, and backpack blowers.

"The alleged actions of these individuals are nothing short of disgraceful," said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington in a statement. "To brazenly steal from hardworking taxpayers and fraudulently line their own pockets while holding positions of public trust make these crimes all the more deplorable. Today's sentencing is another example of our strong commitment to working together."