Former Wayne County worker pleads guilty to stealing over $4K in funds, prosecutor says

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee, Kevin Gunn, 64, of West Bloomfield, pled guilty to stealing over $4,000 in county funds, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

On Aug. 23, Gunn and Jazmine Bass, 32, of Westland were charged for allegedly stealing over $4,000 in county funds while they were employed by the Wayne County Roads Division.

Gunn was the supervisor of Bass when she worked in the roads division in the bridges department.

On Dec. 5, 2022, Gunn allegedly diverted county workers who were paid overtime, taking county-owned building materials to build out Bass's store called Romulus Nutrition, located in Romulus, the prosecutor's office said.

Romulus Nutrition is not a Wayne County enterprise, the prosecutor said.

Gun and Bass were each charged with one count of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000, according to the prosecutor's office.

On March 24, 2022, the Office of the Wayne County Executive sent the prosecutor's office an anonymous tip about the misuse of taxpayer dollars at the Wayne County Roads Division, in connection with Romulus Nutrition.

An investigation was conducted, leading to the charges against Gunn and Bass.

Bass was arraigned on Aug. 29 and given a $5,000 personal bond. Gunn was arraigned on Sept. 5 and given a $5,000 personal bond.

On Oct. 25, Bass pled guilty to larceny and was sentenced to one-year probation, according to the prosecutor's office.

She was also ordered to pay $1,182.74 in restitution personally, and $2,900 in restitution jointly and severally, the prosecutor said.

On Dec. 6, Gunn pled guilty with a sentence agreement of five years of probation to run concurrently with his federal sentence, according to the prosecutor's office. He was also ordered to pay $2,900 in restitution.

Gunn was also charged in a federal indictment based on separate facts and allegations, the prosecutor's office said.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2024.