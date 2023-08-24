2 former Wayne County employees charged with stealing over $4K in funds

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Wayne County Roads Division employees have been charged for allegedly stealing $4,000 in county funds.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Kevin Gunn, 64, of West Bloomfield, and Jazmine Bass, 32, of Westland, were charged with one count of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000.

"Public servants dedicate their lives working hard to serve the public. The defendants in this case betrayed public trust by allegedly stealing for personal gain. Hopefully, this case will send a message that this conduct will never be accepted in Wayne County," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Prosecutors say Gunn, who was Bass' supervisor in the division's Bridges Department, diverted workers who were paid overtime and took county-owned materials to build a store for Bass in Romulus. The store, Romulus Nutrition, was not a county enterprise, according to a press release.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evan's office requested an investigation after an anonymous tip letter alleged misuse of taxpayer dollars related to Romulus Nutrition.

An investigation by the prosecutor's office, with the help of the FBI, led to charges against Gunn and Bass.

'Our continued cooperation and partnership with the Prosecutor's office emphasizes my commitment to upholding the values of transparency, accountability, and integrity in our government. Corruption erodes the trust that our constituents place in us, and I stand firmly against any actions that compromise the well-being of our community," said Evans in a statement.