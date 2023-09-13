Former Roseville police officer charged in child pornography investigation

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 12, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Roseville police officer has been charged following a child pornography investigation.

Issiah Joseph Rumbley, 23, was arraigned Tuesday in 37th District Court on one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of possession of child sexually abusive material, according to court records.

Rumbley received a $5,000 cash bond, which court records show was posted.

MSP's Second District Special Investigation Section began investigating possible child exploitation crimes in December 2022.

In February 2023, authorities executed a search warrant at Rumbley's home. MSP did not disclose what was found in Rumbley's home.

When the warrant was executed, Rumbley was still employed by the Roseville Police Department. MSP says it notified the department of the investigation.

Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin said the department conducted an internal investigation and determined there was enough information to set a termination hearing. However, Rumbley resigned on June 29, before the hearing.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 21, court records show.