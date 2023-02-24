Former police officer sentenced in pandemic relief fund scheme involving Michigan residents

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Georgia police officer has been sentenced to 59 months in prison after attempting to launder $500,000 in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.

Andre Jackson, a former police officer from Clayton County, Georgia, was also ordered three years of supervised release after serving his prison sentence.

"Andre Jackson was a con artist who tried to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic for his own personal gain," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "Anyone who tries to get rich quick by stealing money intended to help those in need should expect to be held fully accountable."

Officials say he introduced Georgia resident James Williams to Jemar Mason and David Kurbanov, who are both Michigan residents.

"Williams helped Mason and Kurbanov prepare fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act," according to the U.S. Department of Justice. "This Act was a federal law designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who were suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Jackson and his co-conspirators exploited the program and received $1.495 million in fraud proceeds.

In addition, Jackson tried to launder some of the proceeds by asking two of his confederates to wire $500,000 to an oversees bank account.

The Drug Enforcement Administration detected the scheme and the Internal Revenue Service, which took action and froze the bank accounts of each co-conspirator involved. The IRS recovered $1.123 million in fraud from the accounts.

Charges were then made against all five codefendants and they all have been convicted.

"Jackson and his co-defendants stole money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was a critical lifeline for Michigan's small businesses during the pandemic," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "It was a serious crime, and the FBI remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to identify fraudsters like this defendant and hold them fully accountable for their crimes."