Former Detroit Pistons player, community ambassador Earl Cureton dies at 66

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Earl Cureton, a former Detroit Pistons player, community ambassador with the organization for the past 10 years, and a native Detroiter has died unexpectedly, the Pistons said in a statement Saturday. He was 66 years old.

Cureton was a 12-year NBA veteran, Cureton was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 58th overall pick in the 1979 NBA Draft.

"The Detroit Pistons organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Earl Cureton, a person who meant so much to the organization as a colleague, former player, community ambassador and friend. As tough a competitor as he was during his playing years on the court, he was equally kind-hearted, outgoing and impactful off it. He represented our franchise with great passion and truly enjoyed working to give back and improve the lives of Detroiters in the city he loved so much. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Earl's family and countless friends and teammates during this most difficult time," the Detroit Pistons Organization said.

Cureton "The Twirl" was a part of two NBA championship teams, the 76ers and the Houston Rockets. He also played three seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, LA Clippers, Charlotte Hornets, and the Toronto Raptors.

According to the Pistons, Cureton coached in the NBA, United States Basketball League, and Continental Basketball Association following his retirement from the NBA in 1997.

"Earl was one of the most generous, positive and caring people I knew. He was a loving father, devoted to his family, and I was honored to be his friend. He was a champion as a player and an important ambassador in our community. We are heartbroken over his loss," Tom Gores, Pistons Owner said.

Cureton was also an assistant coach with the ABA's Long Beach Jam in 2004 alongside coach Paul Westhead. When Westhead went to become an assistant for the Orlando Magic, Cureton took over as head coach and led the Jam to an ABA Championship, the Pistons said.

According to the Pistons, Cureton played collegiately at Division I Robert Morris University before moving to the University of Detroit Mercy for his final two seasons. His number 24 was returned by U of D in January 2020.

Cureton went back to U of D 30 years later to earn his college degree in Human Services and was awarded a Bachelor of Science in 2011. He also prepped at Finney High School.

"All of us are hurting with the unexpected loss of Earl Cureton. He was a tremendous teammate, tough competitor, a champion and a great human being. Earl always held the Detroit community close to his heart and worked tirelessly to make a difference for the city he loved. He will be greatly missed," Isiah Thomas, a former Pistons player and Hall of Famer said.