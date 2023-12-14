Former nurses fired after raising concerns about issues at Wayne County juvenile facility, lawsuit claims

(CBS DETROIT) - When Shermanstine Morrow and Tanzy Huddleston first started working as nurses at the William Dickerson Detention Facility in Hamtramck, they say they quickly noticed a number of alarming issues they believed put the youth at risk.

"In order to give a female any kind of psych medication, you have to draw her blood to make sure she is not pregnant," Morrow said. "We didn't have any butterfly needles, so I had to borrow needles from my sister in order to do the draw, and it was approved by the supervisor at the time."

Morrow's sister was a nurse, she said.

Morrow's account of what happened that day is among the many accusations she and Huddleston are making against the facility.

The two also say expired medications have been given to kids. They claim the youth are living in deplorable conditions and also say their health is at risk because the facility lacks the proper emergency care equipment.

But Morrow and Huddleston say when they tried to do the right thing and tell their superiors about the issues, they claim they were retaliated against and then fired.

"They said that we were protected because we were whistleblowers and then they took our information that we gave them and turned it around on us and fired us," said Huddleston.

Morrow and Huddleston are now suing Wayne County and others for the firing.

Darnell Barton and Dionne Webster are their attorneys.

"These are people who have gone through a repeated process of reporting this information and to no avail," said Barton.

Webster-Cox said, "We're talking about things that are atrocious, atrocities that no one, not a single child or adult should have to endure these conditions."

They're now calling on an investigation to look into the facility and also a statewide reform of the juvenile justice system.

"It's very unfortunate. We were here to take care of these to make sure they have that they needed and that they go proper care and because of all of the inadequacies that they had here, and they didn't get that, and it's a shame," Huddleston said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Wayne County Executive Warren Evans' office to get a response to the lawsuit, but are still waiting to hear back.