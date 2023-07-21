Former Michigan State University baseball player dies in Colorado rock climbing incident

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan State University baseball player Matt Byars died on Tuesday in a rock climbing incident in Colorado, the university said on Friday.

In a statement, head coach Jake Boss Jr. said he was heartbroken by Byars' death and described him as "a joy to coach."

"His big personality was a huge part of our program both on and off the field," he said.

Sending our thoughts & prayers to the family of Matt Byars



According to the university, the Wisconsin native Byars came to MSU after two seasons at Heartland Community College in Illinois.

With the Spartans, he earned the Danny Litwhiler Defensive Player of the Year award in 2016. That same year, the Minnesota Twins selected him in the 24th round of the MLB draft; however, he returned to MSU for another season, starting 47 games as a catcher.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Byars family," Boss Jr. said.