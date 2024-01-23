Ex-Michigan State Police trooper accused of hitting man in handcuffs pleads no contest in excessive force case

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Michigan State Police trooper has pleaded no contest for allegedly knocking a man unconscious while he was in handcuffs.

Bram Schroeder, 28, of Freeland, Michigan, pleaded no contest to one count of aggravated assault and one count of neglect of duty, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office. He was initially charged with misconduct in office and aggravated assault.

Schroeder is accused of using excessive force after arresting a man for suspected drunk driving.

Officials say in March 2022, Schroeder conducted a traffic stop in Saginaw. The man became uncooperative, and that's when Schroeder allegedly struck the man. Medical personnel were called to evaluate the man.

After EMS left the scene, the former trooper allegedly assaulted the man again while putting him in the back of the patrol car.

The man was taken to the Saginaw Police Department and then to the hospital.

"An assault of this nature is absolutely unacceptable from a law enforcement officer," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "Not everyone has the proper temperament to wear a uniform and carry a badge. By securing the surrender of his MCOLES license, this defendant will no longer have the ability to abuse his position of authority. This assault harmed more than the handcuffed victim, but more broadly it also violated our trust in law enforcement."

Sentencing is scheduled for March 5.