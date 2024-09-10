Former Michigan police officer sentenced for assaulting 19-year-old man in custody

Former Warren police officer indicted for filing false report, using excessive force

Former Warren police officer indicted for filing false report, using excessive force

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Warren police officer is sentenced to one year and one day for a civil rights violation in the assault of a 19-year-old in police custody.

Matthew Rodriguez, 49, pleaded guilty earlier this month to deprivation of rights under color of law in connection with the June 2023 assault.

Federal officials say Rodriguez was tasked with processing Jaquwan Smith, who was arrested on felony charges, when the two men got into a verbal argument. Video inside the jail captured the moment Rodriguez punched Smith and slammed him to the ground.

As part of his plea, Rodriguez acknowledged using "unreasonable force" against the teen and admitted to making false statements about the incident to cover it up. Smith "was not physically resisting arrest or attempting to escape," Rodriguez' plea agreement states.

Warren police fired Rodriguez, who was a 14-year veteran of the department.

"Police officers have a duty to protect the civil rights of everyone in our community, including individuals in their custody," said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan in a statement. "Physical abuse of detainees is completely unacceptable and undermines public confidence in the integrity of law enforcement. My office is committed to accountability for all public servants who abuse the public trust, and today's sentence is a powerful reflection of that commitment."