Former Michigan labor leader charged with criminal sexual conduct

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Michigan labor leader is charged following allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Jonathan Byrd, 40, of Battle Creek, is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Byrd served as the director of external affairs for the Michigan Laborers' District Council of the Laborers' International Union of North America (LiUNA). He also served as president of the South-Central Michigan Area Laborer Council of Michigan AFL-CIO. He has since resigned.

Officials say he has since resigned from both positions, according to a press release.

State officials say in April 2022, Byrd allegedly forced the victim's hand onto his penis at a social gathering in Kalamazoo County. Byrd worked in the same occupational field as the victim.

"In the state of Michigan we will hold sexual predators accountable no matter how well-connected they are and irrespective of whatever prominence they enjoy in the dealings of our government," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release.

A court date has not yet been scheduled.