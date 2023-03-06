Former Macomb County teacher, aviation club member charged with having relationship with teen

(CBS DETROIT) - A 71-year-old man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl is facing multiple charges.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Rex Phelps is charged with accosting a minor and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities say the federal government could add more charges.

He was arraigned Monday in Romeo District Court and given a $50,000 cash bond. He is ordered to complete drug and alcohol testing, wear a GPS tether, surrender his passport and have no contact with anyone under 18.

Phelps is a retired teacher at Dakota High School in Macomb and an aviation club member.

Prosecutors say Phelps allegedly initiated a sexual relationship with the teen, who he was teaching airplanes. The two had "sexual relations at the Ray Community Airport and during flights the two took," according to prosecutors.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 14 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for March 21.