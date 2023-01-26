Former Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier passes away at 25

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at the age of 25, the Lions announced Thursday.

Lemonier, who originally signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Liberty University in 2020, later signed with the Lions practice team in 2021. The 25-year-old appeared in seven games for the Lions in 2021, recording 15 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Lemonier was selected by the Arlington Renegades in the 2023 XFL Draft but later signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.