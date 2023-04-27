Former Lion Lomas Brown reacts to NFL gambling suspensions, talks Super Bowl, draft

(CBS DETROIT) - Amyre Makupson, CBS News Detroit's Executive Producer Impacting Communities, recently sat down with former Detroit Lions offensive tackle Lomas Brown to get his take on NFL gambling suspensions, Lions Super Bowl chances and the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

A Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown played 18 seasons in the NFL and was with the Lions from 1985-95.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and member of the Detroit Lions All-Time Team, Brown currently serves as a color analyst for Lions radio broadcasts.