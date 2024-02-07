Former IT director for the City of Fraser sentenced in embezzlement case

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michele Kwiatkowski, the former IT director with the City of Fraser was sentenced to 11 months probation on Tuesday, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Kwiatkowski pled to embezzlement of over $100,000 when she used the City of Fraser's American Express credit card to buy items from 2016-2022, officials said.

She is ordered to pay $89,670.95 during her probation, cannot contact the City of Fraser, cannot open a credit card account or bank account, and must take an impulse control class, officials said.

Kwiatkowski has already paid $70,000 in restitution.

"It's our responsibility to uphold the law and safeguard the trust of our community. This sentencing underscores our unwavering commitment to holding individuals accountable for financial crimes and the restitution ensures that the stolen funds are returned to where they rightfully belong," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.