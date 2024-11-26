Former Michigan county sheriff's office sergeant pleads guilty to assault of inmate

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A former Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office sergeant has pleaded guilty in connection with the assault of an inmate in 2021.

Ronald Leggitt, 44, of Marshall, is charged with one count of misconduct in office and one count of aggravated assault, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

State officials say Leggitt, who was a supervisor, allegedly assaulted the female inmate on Dec. 16, 2021.

Officials say jail staff was notified that the woman resisted arrest and continued to resist during the booking process. Leggitt allegedly assaulted the woman six times with aerosol subject restraint, spraying it in her face. Officials say during the assault, the woman was held down with wrist and ankle cuffs and a chest restraint.

"With this conviction, Mr. Leggitt has been stripped of his ability to serve as a police officer in Michigan, preventing him from harming others who would have been under his authority," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "My Department remains committed to holding accountable those who abuse their positions."

Leggitt is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29, 2025.